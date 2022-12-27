How inflation’s 41-year high impacted American life | FiveThirtyEight

Inflation reached 9.1% in 2022, significantly influencing American lives in several ways.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live