Transcript for Andrea Kelly details allegations of abuse by ex-husband R. Kelly

For 13 years Andrea Kelly was married to R. Kelly. She's breaking her silence about the years of abuse she says she suffered from the grammy-winning artist. Take a look. In 1994 27-year-old R. Kelly married alia in a secret ceremony. The marriage is an nulled a year later. During his marriage to Andrea, three other women sue R. Kelly for alleged inappropriate sexual contact with teenagers. He reportedly settled with each of them. In 2008 R. Kelly stands trial for 14 counts of child pornography related to sexual explicit photos. In sum, he's accused of performing disturbing acts including you are nating on her. He's acquitted of all charges. 2017, eight years after his divorce from Andrea a report from "Buzzfeed" reports Kelly engaged in behavior including holding several people against their will. This summer he addressed many of the controversies swirling around him in a 90-minute long song called "I admit." ??? I don't know what to say except I'm falsely accused ??? Please welcome Andrea Kelly. Thank you for being here. Thank you for having me. You were married to R. Kelly for 13 years. You've been divorced for ten. Why come out now? Because it's about saving lives. You cannot not speak when someone's life and what they've been through is parallel to yours. It's different when you hear things and you're like I heard it on the radio, but it's different when you hear words that ring true to your spirit because you surprised it. I wanted to bring validity to these women's stories. I think so often no one believes them, if I can say it's true because I went through it, these women would not know my life unless they've been to it. So the me too thing prompted this? No it was seeing a young lady on another talk show and some of the things she described I had been through verbatim. I see. It was something that pierced my spirit. If no one else is going to speak up for her and believe her, at least she knows that I do. I know this may be difficult for you to recount. I want to ask you this, you were the victim of domestic violence during your marriage you say and you talk about a hummer attack. Can you share that with us? I'm going to try to get through it without crying. It's very difficult. A lot of people know I'm a professional dancer. My body is my work. One time he attacked me in the back of a hummer. I suffer from PTSD because of it. When I see hummers, I start sweating and I can't breathe. I thought I was going to die. He took this left arm and pulled it behind me. His weight was on my body, but his forearm is on my neck. As he's pressing down, my breathing is getting labored. The only reason I said Robert you're going to kill me. I can't breathe. You have to get your arm off my neck. I just remember sitting in the back of the hummer, thinking I'm going to die in the back of this hummer. You also talk about being hog tied. Yes. What do you mean by that? When he would have an episode, I knew when it was about to happen because his eyes would change and his demeanor would change. I would get very fearful. He got really angry with me and started to argue with me. I'm like I'm not going to do this with you I'm not going to fight with you. He was like you what? I remember instantly when he grabbed me and threw me down I was on my stomach. I'm trying to fight to get away. He grabbed -- it was the strap to his robe and he had his knee in my back and took both my arms behind me and attached them to my arms. He hog tied me and then he fell asleep. That was the only way I got away. I was thinking god, what do I do and it was like god said lay there. He fell asleep. Me being a dancer, I just kept using my legs. I finally did and got away. What set him off? It could be anything from the milk being too cold or not cold enough for breakfast. It could be you knew I told you not to wear that. It could be if I answered him the wrong way, if he thought there was too much tone in my voice. Was he like that before you married him? Not at all. You get victim shamed. Your kids have been bullied. Tell us about this. When I came out, I thought I would empower women and save lives. This is going to help someone. People said she's coming out because she needs money or she didn't say anything because she wanted money. There's not enough money in the world for any woman to stay and get abused. At some point in your marriage you reached a very dark place which is quite understandable from what you're telling us. You thought about suicide. I did. I tried to commit suicide. Tell us about that. What happened there? After an incident with my youngest daughter who gave me the strength to leave. We were looking at pictures. He was being belligerent to me. My daughter said daddy why you being mean to my mom? Why you talking to her that way? It was like a light went off. If you stay and she ends up with a man like that and I tell her to leave, she would be like you stayed with dad all those years. There was a moment of weakness when I climbed up on the balcony and I looked down and god allowed me to see myself laying in blood. I remember hearing my kids saying in the background mama, why did she jump? As a mom when you're willing to leave their babies without their mom, that's the lowest low. As a mom you live for your children. The fact that I was ready -- The fact that I was willing to leave them let me know the best thing you have to do for you and your children to live is leave. Then you filed a restraining order. I did. That was in 2005. What prompted you to do that and did you tell anyone at the time? I told my family members. My grandfather took me to get the restraining order which the irony in that is the first time I saw a man beat a woman was my grandfather and he was a Baptist preacher. Here was this man taking me to get a restraining order and I've seen this and it's familiar. It's not something that comes out of the blue. Everybody has a root to their tree. If you look to the root of your tree, you see where that behavior is familiar. My grandparents and growing up is how it happened to me. We reached out to R. Kelly's management team about the allegations of domestic abuse and they had no comment to us. We have to say that. Because he's not paying child support for your youngest -- He's not paying for any of the children. Are you being punished? Yes. People think domestic violence is the physical. It's the psychological and mental that you've already been

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.