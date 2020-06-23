Transcript for Bubba Wallace says he 'was hurt’ over noose in his NASCAR garage

Welcome back. Bubba Wallace is NASCAR's only top full-time black driver who successfully pushed the league to ban confederate flags at all events in the wake of mass protests for racial equality. On Sunday a noose was found in bubba's garage at the talladega super speedway in Alabama. NASCAR's launched an investigation into what they call a heinous act and bubba Wallace joins us now to talk about it from his home in Concord, North Carolina. Hello, bubba Wallace. Welcome to "The view." We're proud to have you here. Good morning. Thank you for having me. It's an honor to be here. Well, I also should point out that this did not stop you from having a career best finish at talladega yesterday. Congratulations. Also the governor of Alabama has apologized on behalf of your home state and the FBI is looking into the incident as well. So, when you heard about it, what was your reaction to it? I know your mom sort of said, hey, you don't have to take this. Tell me what happened to you. So I found out kind of later on on Sunday evening that the hate crime had been committed in the garage, by the president of NASCAR, he called me. The way he called me and his voice and his character at that moment, I didn't know what to expect. What did I say in an interview? What did I do? What kind of trouble am I in? He comes to my motor home. That's where we're only allowed. Drivers are only allowed to go straight to our motor homes and hang out there because of covid-19 and social distancing. I was in my motor home all day. He called and wanted to come over and talk face-to-face. He told me what had happened. Tears was in his eyes, flowing from him, from the moment he stepped inside my motor home to the time he left. He was so upset. I didn't know what to say or do. I never had that happen. Not being able to see it directly I was kind of thinking like what? Trying to process it all. You know, it's -- my dad told me -- he's like -- after the confederate flag deal he said I'm proud of you, but I'm worried about your safety. This shows how much I have to watch my back. I called my mom first, called my dad and we talked about it. He said you got to watch your back. Keep your head on a swivel. Obviously I was hurt and sad that people would go to those measures. I wouldn't say I'm shocked because we see the stuff that goes on in the world. Just unfortunate that it happened to me and my crew was able to see it and witness that. It kind of took our mind off racing for a little bit. It was kind of okay that we had a rain delay to let us kind of refocus for Monday. Meghan? Mr. Wallace, before the race at talladega yesterday, all of your fellow drivers and their teams rallied around you and pushed your car to the front of the field. Racing legend and team owner Richard petty stood with you and Dale Earnhardt and athletes like Lebron James tweeted their support. What's it like to have so much support? Every time I watch that video I get emotional and get chills just to see love, compassion and understanding, those were the three words written on my black lives matter car couple weeks ago and to see everybody come together and show their support -- we're all competitors and we all don't like each other when the race starts. We just want to beat each other. That's what competitors do. We show the utmost respect off the racetrack. In terms of need and support, I'm proud to be a part of the NASCAR family. Sometimes when you don't really feel the support, you don't focus on that. These times bring back that positive light of love and passion and solidarity and unity to unite together and show that love is way stronger than hate. Some people are suggesting that this is a hoax or perhaps even staged by NASCAR to garner more support for the removal of the confederate flag. My understanding is that the only people who have access to the area where the noose was found are the racing teams and perhaps a few essential workers. What would you say to those people who are doubting that this even happened or that it's true? Yeah, I would -- just like Steve Phelps said it offends me, but I'm not shocked. It's an ongoing investigation with the FBI. I talked to the FBI. Never thought that would happen. It's unfortunate circumstances and a terrible time we're in right now. Year 2020 will be one year to for sure forget moving forward. It's simple-minded people like that, the ones afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for instead of trying to listen and understand what's going on. Like I said, it's an ongoing investigation. We're still trying to figure out whoever did this crazy act, trying to pinpoint it on somebody and go through it all. It was better for me not to see it directly. I don't know how I would have reacted. It's in the FBI's hands to go through everything and try and figure it out. So, bubba, you've been the leading voice for social justice within NASCAR. I believe that's true. By the way, people don't like change unless it benefits them. Then they like it. In addition to getting the league to ban the confederate flag, you raced a couple weeks ago in a black lives matter car. You wore an I can't breathe t-shirt. On Sunday you tweeted this latest incident will not break me, I will not give in, nor will I back down. If anything, has this reinforced your commitment to social change? Absolutely. This shows how much further we have to go as a sport, but also as a nation to -- on a global level as well. I mean, it's a problem. Systemic racism is a problem from every aspect of life. We have to work so hard to get that to change and we know it's not going to change overnight. Who knows, a year, five, ten years. This isn't going to stop me from changing. It's not going to boil over and sweep it under the rug and forget about it. It's a part of me, I said a couple weeks ago, something changed inside me to be an activist. My mother said did you ever believe you would be an activist? I said not really. I just felt in my heart I had to step up and be a leader in the forefront. I'm the only black driver in NASCAR, so it's easier for me to talk about these things. I've gone through some racism through my life. I don't have it as hard as 0 per people, but I can still speak on it and educate others. It's important we as a sport put our message out there. Listening, learning, understanding what other people are going through. We are took quick to listen and don't give enough time to hear each other out. It will solidify where I stand and stand proud. Bubba, listen you can always come back to "The view" any

