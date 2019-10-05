Ciara opens up for the first time about her personal 'Beauty Marks' music video

More
The wife and mother of two discusses the special moments in her life and career, and gets an emotional Mother's Day surprise from her family.
5:01 | 05/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ciara opens up for the first time about her personal 'Beauty Marks' music video

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:01","description":"The wife and mother of two discusses the special moments in her life and career, and gets an emotional Mother's Day surprise from her family.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"62965054","title":"Ciara opens up for the first time about her personal 'Beauty Marks' music video","url":"/theview/video/ciara-opens-time-personal-beauty-marks-music-video-62965054"}