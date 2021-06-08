Cindy McCain says John McCain would be ‘so proud’ of daughter Meghan McCain

More
McCain on the pushback she got from supporting President Biden and reflects on her daughter’s time on "The View."
6:58 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cindy McCain says John McCain would be ‘so proud’ of daughter Meghan McCain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:58","description":"McCain on the pushback she got from supporting President Biden and reflects on her daughter’s time on \"The View.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"79319858","title":"Cindy McCain says John McCain would be ‘so proud’ of daughter Meghan McCain","url":"/theview/video/cindy-mccain-john-mccain-proud-daughter-meghan-mccain-79319858"}