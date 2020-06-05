Fauci barred from House testimony

More
“The View” co-hosts react to President Trump's decision not to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before House lawmakers.
3:00 | 05/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fauci barred from House testimony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"“The View” co-hosts react to President Trump's decision not to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before House lawmakers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70539355","title":"Fauci barred from House testimony","url":"/theview/video/fauci-barred-house-testimony-70539355"}