Ginger Zee On how she's bringing attention to climate change

Ahead of Earth Day, ABC News’ chief meteorologist tells "The View" about her planned trip to Miami in an electric car and the anxiety youth feel about the effects of climate change.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live