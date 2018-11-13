Transcript for Hugh Jackman and Jason Reitman discuss their new movie, 'The Front Runner'

The new movie, "The front runner," the always Hugh Jackman plays disgraced politician Gary hart whose 1988 presidential campaign was the first to be derailed by a sex scandal. Oh, if it was only still that easy. Take a look. People are sacrificing for you. And I'm not sacrificing? Should I sacrifice my privacy? My self-respect? Hm? Then it won't just be me who gets dragged down. Those kids that run another campaign or someone who don't have that account for who comes and goes from their bedroom and that is just the beginning. We're not talking about that right now. I am talking about that. We're talking about how you get through today without pissing away everything we have worked for on this campaign. This campaign is about the future, not rumors, not sleaze. I care about the sanctity of this whether you do or do not. Mm-hmm. Please welcome the fabulous Hugh Jackman and director of "The front runner," Jason Reitman. Happy birthday. Thank you, sweetie. Another year. You're clearly not into it at all. Don't mention it. You know. Listen I said earlier that for me, birthdays are -- I celebrate them for the people who didn't get to be my age. So I feel like if you are above ground, you should be celebrating. And actually, Hugh, you celebrated a big birthday. The big 5-0. I did. We have that in common. I just celebrated my 50th, and you had a big celebrity-studded party, but the one headline that came out is that you have been longtime friends with ivanka and Jared Kushner. Yeah. Yep. And they were there, and you have been able to maintain your friendship by not talking about politics. Is that the secret? Well, yeah. I mean, I have known them for 15 years. Deb and I have known them, and we have a similar group of friends. They have always been so kind and generous and I can tell you handwritten letters that ivanka wrote, and kindness. And so, you know, people question, oh, really? I'm, like, okay. Let's say your friends of 15 year's father became president. Whether you agree with the politics or not, do you just dump your friends? I'm, like, no. You don't. I don't understand that. Not a real friend. I love that. That's good. So Jason -- Yes. Which friends of mine are you about to bring up? All of them. Let's go. You wrote and directed this movie, and I just want to say it is really nice to see you because, you know, you have been doing amazing work over the years and I just -- we have not really met yet, and I just want to tell you I love what you do. I'm really proud of you. I don't know what to say. Thank you. You directed this, and this is a sex scandal that brought down Gary hart's campaign 30 years ago, but you say it's a movie kind of how people -- looking at politics today. Yeah, well, I think there is all this connective tissue with that story and what is happening today. I feel like I'm like everyone here. We all have the same morning routine. We wake up, open our phone, open up the news app and go, wait, what? And we're all trying to figure out how the hell we got here, and I can't help but look at the story and see the kind of seeds, you know, threads that you pull on to get us here. Gary hart's story is almost quaint compared to trump. I mean, one little scandal and he has a girl in his lap, et cetera, you know? This is really remarkable, you know, he has 16 women accusing him of -- plus a porn star and plus another woman when says -- this should have brought him down and did not. It's so hard to have that conversation in 2018. The volume is at a 12. You go on Twitter and say one wrong thing and get your head ripped off. What's nice about a story from 1987 is that you can kind of bring the volume down a little and actually have a conversation about gender politics, about the line between a public and a private life, you know, the relationship between politicians and journalists. All these things we're trying to talk about. A lot of people -- it's funny you say that. Brought it down, because he chose to leave and that's something that Gary always said to me. He chose to leave at this point. It's not like he was forced out. He could see where things were going, and Meghan, you obviously know Gary well. He was one of my father's pal bearers. Is it interesting to spend time with a real life person that you have to portray? It's nerve-racking and interesting and he is an incredibly smart guy. He is described as one of the smartest politicians over the last 50 years and he is so switched on. He can talk to you about any subject. He is an envoy to the northern islands recently, and there are so many things he has done, that when you get off the plane and you are there and Gary hart is there curbside to pick you up and you're in his house, you know, that's the moment of reckoning when you realize, okay. We are portraying the worst three weeks of his life, and six months from now he is going to see the movie, and it really becomes real then. I wanted him to know how seriously we took it. It's his story. It's not just his story, but Donna rice's story, and the campaign workers. It's everybody's story. It's everybody's story. Did he give his opinion about it? I brought the movie to Denver to show him and his wife and that's the most terrifying screening of my life. Scarier than when I showed my father, and I brought it to Denver and they walked out and the first thing they said was, Hugh Jackman is such a good actor. It's a great movie and it's so -- I saw the film last night. I thought it was very respectful of their relationship because -- and the troubles that ensued from the perhaps affair. I thought it was well done. As a man, it was very protective as you saw in the clip, protective of the political process, protective of his family, and the thing he was most nervous about was how his family was portrayed and he told me on the phone, please tell Vera how amazing she was as Lee. They are still married and his wife is the strongest woman that he has ever met. They have been married for how long? 60. You can see in the film it was so well done. Incredible. I want to ask you about this because we have a fun, light note. An ongoing feud with Ryan Reynolds. He took out a negative smear campaign ad against you. Spent a lot of money on it. And put out details about you. Consider these facts. Hugh Jackman isn't his real name. It's Hugh Michael Jackson. Hugh Michael spokes with a charming accent, but he is from Milwaukee. Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy speech this award season? Or maybe there is a foreigner of a bordering country who would really like it. Think before you vote. I'm coming for you, man. I'm coming for you. Well, you should. Lucky to find a handsome actor to play a handsome politician. I'm lucky he said yes. He was known for his generosity, decency and work ethic and all of that turned out to be 100% true. He is the best. I want to just point out you also lucked out because this one makes great films. He makes great films. Why don't we make a movie together? I would watch. You -- I'm, you know, look. You just -- you are your own person and I love that. Your dad was extraordinary, but you are your own person. That's the nicest thing you could say. You make the things that you make and you're good. You know, thank you. They're all movies about real people going through real problems. I think he is great. He is amazing. I'm sorry. Our thanks to you. Thank you. "The front runner" is in select theaters now and will open nationwide November 21st. If you don't know the story, go see it. If you do know the story, go see it because you don't know as much as you think you do.

