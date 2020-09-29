Transcript for What are independent voters looking for?

Welcome back. Martha, you went on a 6,000-mile road trip across America to see what was on voters' minds. What did you find out? At lot of people are talking about the economy more than anything else. I was very surprised, whoopi, because covid when you cross the country, you wouldn't really know it's happening. I was really shocked at how few people were wearing masks in certain areas. It's like I'm tired of this. I'll just get back doing what I wanted to do before. The hard-core trump voters, some of the people you saw me talking to, they basically say trump walks on water. Nothing will change their mind. In fact, this morning I called someone I talked to on the road trip about Donald Trump and the tax story. He said good for Donald Trump. As long as it wasn't illegal, I want the name of his accountant. Those people, that solid base, is not going anywhere. Oh, god. I also found there wasn't a whole lot of enthusiasm for Joe Biden. There's a lot of enthusiasm among democratic voters and some independents to get Donald Trump out, but not necessarily that I was thinking earlier today about the difference in those two debates. The 2012 debate with Joe Biden and Paul Ryan was so civil. They were both, dare I say, gentlemen. We talked about foreign policy. I don't think you're going to get a lot of that tonight. Then at the very end of -- believe it or not, at the end of the debate in 2012 I asked about the tone of the debate and how negative it had been. Seems quaint in 2012. I don't remember it being negative. Then comes 2016 and it was right out of the gate. Think about how extraordinary it would be to see those men come face-to-face, the first time facing off in a debate. They've attacked one another. What will they do tonight? I think Donald Trump, again, will be exactly as you expect. Chris Christie says he's going through the rehearsals with him. Just brush that tax story aside. I think that's what you'll see. There's always something unpredictable as well. You know, I'm not enthusiastic necessarily -- These are two smart -- Sorry. Go ahead. I was going to say these are -- Go ahead. I am. That's me. This is going to be a lot of the first couple of rounds of boxing where people are just squaring off. I think they're going to spend a lot of time waiting to see what the other is going to do. I don't -- I think everyone thinks they know what each of these guys is going to be about. The enthusiasm, as, joy, I think you were going to say, I think Joe got into this race for a he saw there was a lot of stuff going on that he didn't like and he thought he could be the best one to fix it. You know, it may not be resonating, but I'll tell you, I wonder if it will resonate with parents that, you know, they're sort of between a rock and a hard place because they got to figure out how to get their kids to school and if the school will stay open. What about the teachers? What about covid? It may not be resonating with older folks. I wonder if it's resonaing in other areas. Joy, I cut you off. What were you saying? I wanted to speak to the fact that there's not a lot of enthusiasm on the left as on the right. I think the enthusiasm on the left is to save America from a criminal in the white house. That I think is what is motivating voters for Joe Biden. The reason he's going to work is because he also appeals to blue collar workers. He's going to help those people trump promised to help, but did zilch for. These people that say go Donald Trump for not paying anything, that's dumb. We're trying to keep the police force working and the fire department working. These people think it's okay for the president of the united States to not contribute to America. Please, please. Martha, I have a question for you. Sunny? The bottom line is when you look at the numbers, there are people that have already decided who they're going to vote for. There are about 14% that haven't decided. What do they need to hear either from president trump or vice president Biden to change their minds? I think that 14% would be instrumental, right? It would be and it would change anything. I think a lot don't know. They can't articulate it. I asked that same question saying I can't believe you're undecided at this point. Joe Biden has been around for a long time. Donald Trump has been around for four years. A lot of them say I want to hear what he'll do for America. It's that vague. I also found that people who are on the fence, they will excuse Donald Trump's behavior to some degree, but then they go back to what they like about him. When they go in that voting booth, they're either going to vote for what they believe in as a policy, as an issue, whether it's anti-abortion, whatever it is, over what they believe Donald Trump has done for the country. Even if they -- if he has helped them, they may be looking at a larger picture and how they view what he's done for the country or not done for the country. Right. Sara, I'm going to first tell folks that Martha will be part of the action on the "20/20" special "The main event: The first presidential debate." Coverage begins tonight at 8:00 P.M. Eastern, 7:00 P.M. Central right here on ABC. Did you want to weigh in before we go? Real quick. I wanted to ask Martha if she had to tell people -- what will it take for Joe Biden to spark that enthusiasm tonight? What lane does he need to lean in to get people excited? Sara, you talked about style. I think it has to be style. I think Joe Biden has to be tough and smart and just not back down from Donald Trump and really, really carefully outline what he can do for America that's different than Donald Trump.

