Jake Tapper on what it's like to be a journalist in this political climate

More
Tapper joined "The View" and discussed the president's attacks on the media.
9:42 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jake Tapper on what it's like to be a journalist in this political climate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55049206,"title":"Jake Tapper on what it's like to be a journalist in this political climate","duration":"9:42","description":"Tapper joined \"The View\" and discussed the president's attacks on the media.","url":"/theview/video/jake-tapper-journalist-political-climate-55049206","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.