Jeff Bridges, Amy Brenneman on their new series, ‘The Old Man’

On “The View,” Bridges opens up about his cancer treatment and COVID-19 recovery. Plus, the co-stars say their new series is learning how to live with the consequences of one's actions.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live