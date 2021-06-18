John Lithgow reads limericks from new book, ‘A Confederacy of Dumptys’

The Emmy- and Tony-winning actor tells &quot;The View&quot; about his Rudy Giuliani impressions and why he decided to write a comedic history of America.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live