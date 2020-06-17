-
Now Playing: New protests, calls for justice from Rayshard Brooks’ family
-
Now Playing: Seattle dads and their kids celebrate Pride with their own mini-parade
-
Now Playing: Trump rolls out national plan to address veteran suicides
-
Now Playing: Trump rally goers to ‘assume a personal risk’: Press secretary
-
Now Playing: Keisha Lance Bottoms on why 'it’s hard to take' Trump 'seriously in this moment’
-
Now Playing: Senate releases police reform bill
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old leads police to mother’s murder scene
-
Now Playing: Andrew Cuomo talks reopening New York
-
Now Playing: Target increases minimum wage to $15 company-wide
-
Now Playing: New details revealed of NBA’s ‘bubble season’
-
Now Playing: Andrew Cuomo talks concerns of 2nd wave of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Suspect in sergeant's slaying charged in killing of federal officer
-
Now Playing: 3 dozen fires rage in 9 western states
-
Now Playing: Trump signs executive order on police reform
-
Now Playing: Trump administration sues to block John Bolton’s book
-
Now Playing: States see record spike in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: We went bird-watching with Chris Cooper in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Wishing Kendrick Lamar a happy 33rd birthday!
-
Now Playing: Mark Cuban says white people need to have ‘difficult conversations’