Transcript for Keisha Lance Bottoms says Rayshard Brooks' death 'didn’t have to happen this way'

We hear this from a lot of families we arts high year. Of all of this all of this Ed how can we get people to recognize. This grief I mean how do you how do you get people to see what we oversee. You know Whoopi what was so heart breaking in and watching the body cam footage who lives Andre sharp Brooks. Please there was almost at thirty minute encounter arm and it was friendly it was cordial it was respectful. A but the fact that you knew how this story in debt. You could even find yourself. Chuckling. Watching this in countered that's how light this encounter was. And so on top of the tragedy that this man was killed because during this encounter he talked about. One aim to get to his door to his birthday party next day. It disturbed me so deeply that he wound we just didn't seem to be humanize it meant moment there was in my opinion. An opportunity for this in very different link. And the fact that she did not appear human in my opinion. During this in count our is what's most disturbing to me and I'm I don't know how you. Train your way out of that and you. Is there is an important conversation we are having now in this country right now about race. And we we got to continue to have those conversations we gotta be able to see each other who we are criminals are human. So madam mayor the police used deadly four I says you know against against a man who. All conventional wisdom shows that he was not aren't my own eyes saw that he had no deadly weapon yet they used a deadly weapon against him. How else could the police have handled them this. I noted not an expert on his bag what do you think they could've done. You know I'm not an expert either joy and I I've watched that video on this same way that so many other people at. But I think that eagle went up when I'm watching it I see an opportunity for the police officer that perhaps gold or the car. Or perhaps respond with his stayed there. And not was deadly spores. And this is not an indictment of law enforcement that's a whole I think it is with where we are with lawn or meant. Meaning we've got to train our officers differently. We have to encourage our officers to. And I and I I understand there's a lot of frustration in this country on both sides. But at the end of the day this incident in particular with George Floyd and went so many other. It didn't have to happen this way in this way and I think we really in the same way we had to look at law enforcement and how we investigated sexual assault cases. How we I had have dealt with domestic balance case it's how we had to transform. How we approach law enforcement I'm has to happen it can't happen soon enough. Mayor you aren't just the mayor of Atlanta you're also a mom I see the pictures behind you and I I have two teenagers and it. I understand you have. Four children and you also have a teenage son. Does this kind of thing keep you up at ninety wary about their safety the way I worry about mine. Each and everyday all day 24/7. And there's so many things that can go wrong and we're seeing Mitt go wrong. Almost weekly. And yet he keeps me up at night base they are my my biggest concern and that's why I can cordon as we approach this word. Now across the country to bring doing that not just that's what we're doing it for our key hits and we're doing it right children's children because there has to be. I shipped in and how we interact with each other not just try my law enforcement agencies. But across the board. Mayor and you gave an emotional plea aimed at demonstrators to stop the violence and looting in your city. Over the death of George flaw in George Floyd. You said in part quote you are disgracing our city or disgracing the life of George Floyd. And every other person who has been killed in this country we are better than nest go home go home. A lot of people felt lake with their anger. Today on concern my Procter just not well just ask you from my own thoughts. There's been a lot of justification for violence in the country and there's been a lot of justification for the anger. And you got some heat for what you sad what do you say to people get sort of have justified some of the violence that's happened since his death as well. That's the message gets lost in the balance understand the anger in Earth's registration an email was killing another overshot broke acidic pits the law. It's frustrating and it and it will make she sat in and you still so helpless. What I do know they've never been a time in this country get weak guidance she and the other side of where we need it should be. With preserving and and making sure the issue they're right where respect it. Balance it's not how we had transformation in this country. During the civil rights movement and some people want to say that's an antiquated model. But it is a model that changed the needle across its world and we can't the world way what pills that some work. And those tactics included bringing people together of all races in an organize way articulating what our grievances work. What our demands would be that's how you move the needle in a huge part of that has to do will giving out to register to vote. Turning out to vote and also billing out your census form so that we have representation. Across this country bitch truly representative of who we aren't the country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.