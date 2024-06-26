Letitia Wright talks impact of 'Black Panther'

Wright discusses the impact of the movie on the Black community, how her late co-star Chadwick Boseman inspired her and the true story behind her new movie, “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.”

June 26, 2024

