Transcript for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on aftermath of being whistleblower on Trump Ukraine call

here, lieutenant colonel. So your father brought your family to this country as political refugees fleeing the soviet union, and as you just heard in your testimony, you famously reassured him that everything would be fine, but it wasn't. Trump was acquitted. You and your brother were tired in retaliation, and trump went on to engage in more bad behavior, and a second impeachment. Knowing what you know now, let me ask you this question. Would you still tell your dad that everything is going to be fine? I would because I said it in not a very simplistic notion of immediately things were going to work out. I fully understood the risks of what I was doing. I understood that the gravity of the moment when I walked into my twin brother's office and said, if this ever becomes public, the president would be impeached. I didn't miss that, but I knew that I would land on my feet and frankly that's the story I tried to tell, in "Here right matters." What are the tools I assembled over my life? As an immigrant, as a public service member, as a servant that allowed me to ultimately come through, and do things in the right way for that episode, that challenge, and then continue on and try to make a prosperous life for myself and my family. Lieutenant colonel, you were working as an expert on Russia for the national security council which is how you found yourself on that notorious quid pro quo call that led to trump's first impeachment. You say from the moment you heard the call, you knew you had to report it or nobody else would. Tell us why. Well, for one thing I was the official responsible for that portfolio for that matter at the white house. So I didn't even, you know, I certainly considered whether othr people were going to report it, but I knew it was my responsibility to do it. It was my duty to do that. It was my duty to uphold my oath of office which included supporting and defending the constitution of the united States against enemies foreign and domestic, and I saw a risk to our democracy, and the -- an impediment to free and fair elections and I knew exactly what I needed to do. Lieutenant colonel, as I mentioned, at the time your twin brother Eugene worked across the hall from you as a high ethics lawyer for the nsc. As you mentioned right after the call, you went into his office and told him, quote, if what I'm about to tell you becomes public, the president will be impeached, but you write that you never expected that to happen or if it was even the right course at the time. Why not? Well, at the time I judged that those decisions were way above my pay grade. I was a director on the national security council. It is a senior position, but it's still a small cog in a big machine, and my duty was very simple. My duty was to report what I had considered to be terribly wrong, and then when called upon by congress to testify to the facts of the matter, you know, it's interesting. Oftentimes this is what I'm associated with. I get it. There's no question that I'm an impeachment witness, but in a lot of ways the book is written with trump as a simple foil about how to navigate difficult events, how to do the right thing in the right way, and the tools I assembled as an immigrant and experiences that all of us share as a public servant trying to indicate a public recipe for people to navigate challenging times which was the motivation of this book which wasn't going to get written actually. Well, lieutenant colonel, you also reveal in the book your father was an avid trump supporter who would not believe that the president had done anything wrong on that call. I think many families can relate to having a partisan divide. How tough was this on your relationship, and did he ever change his mind? It was tough only in that it was a point of friction and an argument that we might have periodically, but, in fact, it did not put my relationship with my dad in any jeopardy. I had no doubts in my mind, you know, if push came to shove, who my dad would be supporting. He's a loving, terrific father that sacrificed an enormous amount for us kids, and I knew where we would fall at eventually. For me, the trick was really frankly to almost deprogram him, convince him that what he was seeing on far right media, and what he was hearing on kind of Russian programming was, in fact, propaganda, and that this was a very, very serious matter that jeopardized our democracy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.