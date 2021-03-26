Transcript for Mandatory vaccines for teachers aren't necessary, Dr. Miguel Cardona says

I was warned more Americans receive the cove in nineteen vaccine to of the pressing questions on everyone's mind are. Why and why and when are we going to get back to some semblance of normal life and when of the nation's schools going to reopen. Okay here to shed some light on the latter question is the United States secretary of education doctor Miguel kinda don't. Secretary card don't know welcome to the shop. Thank you for having me glad to be here. Hey Alan a barrel. Garnett. Joins us not really good job let all these Hispanic surnames today secretary I'm I've I'm really excited to have you here are very very proud of you. But you know before we get started I want to askew. As somebody who is part of V most diverse cabinet and the US history. Asked how you answer people who hearing means let me get out has got a bona. I gotta have it on my you what that's like how do you miss Santa and say oh that's just identity politics. That doesn't really matter but you know I and I let me just remind people. That you have decades of experience and education. And you are following a woman whose. Qualifications were being rich and connected so how do you have to people who say diversity doesn't matter and that this is just identity politics. Dotted. Think you're on and a got here. Thank you I nine Davis supporters say it's me in December I really appreciate that. Listen I'm everyone's secretary and at being bilingual by cultural just a bonus. I have twenty year over twenty years experience and and my passion is really making sure every child has an opportunity to succeed in life. From a fourth grade teacher to secretary of education has been mined my passion. Good three I was at a high school English teacher myself it's a tough job believe me. President Biden was shooting to reopen most schools during his first hundred days but downsized the goal to grades K through eight now. So is this going to happen and what does that tell you something about my have a grandson who's been doing virtual. And he's happy doing he's getting good grades he seems to Leo okay does he have to go back into the classroom even if his parents don't feel safe. About it what are you saying that. You know the goal really is two provide in person learning options for as many students as possible as quickly as possible and as safely as possible. And we know we can do it there examples across the country where it can be done. And that is our goal of pre K through eight definitely but. When outlet leaving out our high schoolers will also need to be a part of that school community and engage with their Koppel with their peers and their teachers. But with a you know your grandchildren great example of how we need to really think about how we're gonna re imagine with school looks like in the future why can't remote. Opportunities be a part of this processed. The goal really right now is to make sure that our schools are safely reopened and that we provide in person learning for as many students as possible. Secretary vaccinations are rolling out and the country is reopening and it's adding pressure on schools to reopen to buy it cases are rising in 27 states and we keep hearing about variant strains are emerging. The administration is warning us that we need turning cautious. And they're leaving parents and teachers to decide for themselves at they'll risk going back. I think that's very confusing I think it's a very muddled message from the white Hollis. What do you say to a lot of conservatives who criticized. That the teachers' unions basically how do you guys over a barrel in your answering to the teachers' unions. And now it's actually healthy for students and families in America. You know private bank the mega I would say that's not looking close enough. It was because of the work of our educators across the country but definitely my experience. As commissioner of Connecticut that we were able to provide 100% of our districts now provide. In person learning options in Connecticut and with regard to a year earlier part of the question. You know I think it's really point if we want to schools to safely reopen we also have to be mindful of the community mitigation strategies so it's not just about schools. Schools are going to be open safely if our community is following those mitigation strategies to make sure that. We don't have a rise in numbers and then result in our closing a school so it's really connected. The secretary as a fellow board equal and the daughter of a pottery can teacher our community is just so very thrilled at your position but let me ask you this. President Biden says that fascinating teachers is a priority but he did stop short of saying that it is mandatory some teachers' unions say they will only return. If everyone is vaccinated so why not make it mandatory. And make it accessible to all teachers and he isn't it better if everybody. In a school is fully protected and safe. Re right so we know that's safely reopening schools requires the adherence to mitigation strategies. The priorities -- of our president to make sure that educators are in line for vaccinations. Is. Strong step in making sure that our schools are safe and making sure that. There's confidence in re reopening our schools. But making it mandatory is not something that I I really feel is necessary. Yes we want educators to be vaccinated we wanted it community at large to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the vaccine but. We know there are examples of schools safely reopening without everyone being vaccinated so. That right now is it might my primary goal and that's something that we're gonna keep going until Austin's have in person learning options. Last week the CDC relaxed physical distancing guidance for many children in school from six feet to three feet in certain situations. Which will allow more students back inside classrooms. How do you ensure parents that three feet is justice state the six feet and this is not just about opening schools faster and what do you say to teachers. Who wonder why the guidance only applies to students and not staff. Right right you know taped to their parents a comma parent myself I have fourteen year old a sixteen year old. And my wife ports into middle schools so I would want to compromise their health and safety either. So you know if we look at do the schools have been successful it's because there. And there making sure that those mitigation strategies are being used or not they're not cutting corners with those and it's possible to open safely so yes this will offer more students to be index. In addition we have. More vaccination and we have more surveillance testing they said American rescue plan is ten billion aside for. Surveillance testing so that that's how we can assure parents and be transparent so parents just need to know what that schools are doing so that their children are safe and I think. Once they do that and there's that sense of trust which we know is critical they'll be fine stars educators are concerned you know making sure that wearer. Keeping those eyed as I said before those mitigation strategies. In combination are what's working and we've seen examples of that from both. From August I've seen schools open since August following those and not having spread within school so it is possible. As secretary. Underserved districts in particular. Face logistical hurdles to reopening you have overcrowded classrooms where social disk. Distancing is really a possible. Outdated ventilation systems bus routes that need to be working. Even getting enough desks and furniture in the classrooms. Is a problem how do you plan to ensure asked that inequity and make it safe for every child to return. Not just the ones with more money and more resources. And appreciate that question sunny 'cause you know as well as I do that before the pandemic there were. Unacceptable gaps in access and opportunities and an achievement. All of our students so we need to be bold and we need to do we meet him like. Lead with a sense of urgency about not only get passes pandemic but addressing those inequities that have existed ever since we started collecting data. That's a passion of mine the American rescue plan provides funds to provide. Districts that resource is that they need to think creatively thing boldly. Rethink how they're using space partner up with community centers where we can get more students in the classroom with their peers with their teachers were they learn best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.