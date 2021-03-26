-
Now Playing: First lady, education secretary talk next steps to reopening schools
-
Now Playing: Still no motive in Boulder shooting, police chief says
-
Now Playing: Dr. Miguel Cardona addresses gun violence safety upon return to in-person learning
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New storm threat after 23 tornadoes tear through the South
-
Now Playing: 23 tornadoes rip through the South
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 23 tornadoes tear through the South
-
Now Playing: Pfizer testing its vaccine on children under age 12
-
Now Playing: King Soopers announces $1 million donation to the Colorado Healing Fund
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Kenny Chesney moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: High winds rip through northwestern Alabama
-
Now Playing: USC to pay more than $1 billion to alleged sexual abuse victims
-
Now Playing: Biden defends response to migrant crisis
-
Now Playing: Give yourself a magical manicure with this Disney nail art
-
Now Playing: Georgia election overhaul bill signed into law
-
Now Playing: Survivor of deadly tornado outbreak details her close call
-
Now Playing: Spin Magazine issues 1st list of 'music pardons'
-
Now Playing: Remembering Jessica Walter
-
Now Playing: Surrogate mom opens up about still caring for child she carried due to pandemic
-
Now Playing: Online game Roblox comes with hidden dangers for kids