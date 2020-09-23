Transcript for Mark Kelly calls Cindy McCain's Biden endorsement ‘significant’

Mark Kelly is an amazing man. Not only was he an astronaut, but he is running for a senate seat in Arizona which could impact you-know-whose plans to fill justice Ginsburg's seat on the supreme court. So please welcome captain mark Kelly. Hey. Welcome back. Welcome. Well, it's great to be back. Thank you for the invitation. Excellent. Now we have been talking about the amazing woman that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was, and I know she had an impact particularly on women throughout the country. You and the fabulous gabby giffords, your wife, have some connection in a way to her. Can you talk about that a little bit? Well, I will say that Friday was a very sad day for both gabby and me, but especially for gabby. Rbg was, like, her ultimate hero. I'll never forget, you know, the day that we got an opportunity to meet her, and I think people realize that gabby has, you know, suffered a little bit of, you know, challenge walking from her traumatic brain injury, and rbg was in the room and gabby leaped out of her seat. I don't think I've ever seen her move so fast in the last ten years to have an opportunity to meet her. It was a pretty special moment. Right. And I have to say -- Sara -- -- Her life, and I have two daughters and what that means the for them with regards to women's rights and civil rights, you know, she was just such an icon and Friday was a sad day for the country. Absolutely. Captain Kelly, the loss of justice Ginsburg has led to a massive clash over replacing her on the supreme court, and you found yourself in the middle of it because if the confirmation process gets pushed past the election and you win your race, you could be seated in the senate in time to vote. Have you given any thought to the scenario? Well, I've given it a little bit of thought. I think what's first important to recognize is that this is to complete the term of senator John McCain. So regardless of who wins once the vote is certified here in Arizona in accordance with the law, that person should be promptly seated to work for arizonans. We have incredibly challenging issues we're facing here, and I think Arizona is ready for some independent leadership. They're concerned about health care, pre-existing conditions. They're concerned about protecting social security and so in accordance with the law when the election is done, I think it's important that if I was to win that I get sworn in. Captain, there have been calls by Democrats to fight back hard if the senate moves ahead with confirming a trump appointee. There's talk of expanding the court in the future or perhaps even doing away with the filibuster which as you know, Republicans have sort of politicized by using it to obstruct president Obama's agenda, compromising the affordable care act, among other things. Where do you stand on this? Would that be the right tactic? I don't think so. I mean, this shouldn't -- this really shouldn't be part of the discussion. It's also very hypothetical, and it's also more of the same stuff from a broken Washington. I think what they should be focused on is how about a covid relief bill. You know, these threats are not, you know, what Washington should be focused on at this time. Republicans and departments should be really focused on trying to solve this crisis. So -- so Cindy McCain, let's talk about Cindy. She gave a big endorsement to Joe Biden. I saw her on TV this morning. She's a very popular figure in your state of Arizona. How big of an impact do you think that endorsement will actually have on voters in do you think it will make a difference to you? Well, I think it's the best endorsement anybody can get in Arizona, you know, senator John McCain, Meghan's dad was a hero of mine especially when I was a young pilot and also through my entire career as an astronaut. I was very honored to have the opportunity to meet him, and then, and get to know him and call him a friend. So for the vice president to have Cindy McCain's endorsement, I think is a really -- I think it's significant, but I'm not an expert on these things. I'm not a politician, but I think folks are really ready for change, and my sense is that that will have a big impact here. Well, captain Kelly, this all feels very familiar. We're talking about my mother and my father. You're in my home state, and I'm very, very home sick right now so I'm jealous you're in Tucson. We're living in a uniquely divisive age, and I respect you have made a signature issue to remain an independent thinker to work with people on both sides. I think it's important and important for Arizona. Can you give me an issue you can see crossing the aisle to work with president trump and other Republicans on? Well, infrastructure. I mean that's something our country really needs, especially here in Arizona. Meghan, as you know, we have 22 tribal communities. They're really suffering. They need roads and better criminal justice facilities, and the schools often need to be, you know, many of them need to I've visited a lot of these schools, so infrastructure would be, you know, at the top of the the president also talks about addressing the issue of the high price of prescription medication. So I'd totally be on board working with him on that. It doesn't matter if any idea is an idea from a Democrat or a Republican. If it's a good idea, I will work with anybody if it's in the best interest of our state and the best interest of our country. Well, you know, you can come work with us at some point too.

