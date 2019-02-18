Mary J. Blige on empowering women in music

More
The actress and singer discusses her success and new series "Umbrella Academy."
8:28 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mary J. Blige on empowering women in music

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61150007,"title":"Mary J. Blige on empowering women in music","duration":"8:28","description":"The actress and singer discusses her success and new series \"Umbrella Academy.\"","url":"/theview/video/mary-blige-empowering-women-music-61150007","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.