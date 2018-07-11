Transcript for Matthew Dowd on key takeaways from midterm elections

elections and here to help us break it all down is ABC news chief political analyst Matthew dowd. Great to be here. So Matthew, you saw everything, heard everything. What do you think happened last night? So let me say first, on January -- what is it, 2019, the congress will look more like the table at "The view." Think about that. More than ever before. Right. People of color, more women. Are they going to dye their hair red or what? What do you think happened last night? I think we had a presidential year in a midterm is what we had last night. When you look at everything, we're going to be over 110 million people. Never before. Highest turnout ever, the total. And highest percentage turnout since 18-year-olds got the right to vote. So I think with that, what we also saw and I said this last night on ABC, there's been a battle that happened in 2016 between geography which Republicans have. There's more red states, more red areas. And there's demography which Democrats have the fastest group of voters. More people of color, women, suburban voters, Latinos, those are trending more democratic. In 2016 we had a split decision. Trump takes the electoral college, geography. Hillary Clinton wins the popular vote. Democrats won the popular vote last night by 8 million votes. But they lose U.S. Senate races in red areas -- Because of gerrymandering. It's not. That's the constitution. Districts are gerrymandered but states are part of the constitution. And I think that what we end up having is both sides, the blues are getting bluer, the reds are getting redder and it's getting harder and harder for each side to figure out how to come together and deal with this. I think what's going to happen is both parties are going to take the wrong lessons from last night. I think the Democrats had a victory obviously taking the house in a very difficult time with redistricting was tough. They got about what they would normally get. They won 31 seats when they took the house in 2006. They'll probably win 32 seats here. They have to figure out how to appeal to small town and rural voters in the country and working class voters in the country. Republicans are losing urban area after urban area. Suburban areas are becoming bluer and bluer and bluer. So if you think about this, a Republican has only won the popular vote for president one time in the last seven presidential elections. George Bush in 2004 is the only time. If this keeps up, they could possibly win the electoral college and still lose the popular vote and that's the place we're in after last night. Won't governorships change the geography which is what you're referring to, the redistricting, and we saw more democratic wins in governorships than we've seen in a long time as well. It was almost the reverse map for the Republicans so the Republicans had more governors at stake. Good mornings had nor senators at stake. Democrats picked up seven -- Which is significant. Which is a huge thing because they will then draw the maps in all of those places -- Michigan, Wisconsin, Kansas. There were some surprises. They lost -- part of the problem is they lost Ohio. The Democrats thought they were going to carry Ohio. They lost Florida. But Florida voted to give convicted felons the vote which is a big deal in Florida in 2020. That's the conflicting signals about last night. So Democrats -- Donald Trump claims victory which he has a right in some ways to claim victory. He picked up senate seats. He has the right. He didn't lose as many house seats as many people thought. They won some key governor's races they thought they were going to lose but there was over 100 Progressive ballot initiatives last night that passed. Not only convicted felons are now allowed to vote, they passed medicaid expansion in a number of states. They passed gun reform referendum in Washington state. So a series of referendums. Marijuana passed. Yes. So I think we have these conflicting signals. The president wasn't popular last night. This wasn't -- if you -- if this was a no confidence vote, if this was parliament, the president would have no longer been prime minister. But he didn't do bad last night. He won a number of senate seats, Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana, places where he rallied there and the candidate, the Republican, really was a trump candidate. Florida, also Desantis, the governor, giving him that win. Can you also say for 2020 Democrats, it's not going to be a walk in the park to beat president trump. Abby, that's the interesting thing. If you take a look at last night as an electoral college map, right, Democrats in 2020 could easily win the popular vote by 5 million more votes than Hillary Clinton won it by but still lose the electoral college. What happened last night, there was a few blue waves around the country. Some major red walls. The blue wave was in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is trending back to it. It was overwhelmingly democratic last night in Pennsylvania. Michigan, overwhelmingly democratic. But Wisconsin was dead even. The Democrat won but barely. Florida, dead even. Barely won by the Republican. Ohio, dead even, barely won. Iowa, dead even, barely won. So we're basically faced with a 2020 situation where Democrats are likely to have an overwhelming number of the popular vote but still have a difficult time with the electoral vote. Wisconsin is significant, is it not? Because Wisconsin in some ways helped trump win the presidency. Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania did. Two of those states now have gone back to the Democrats. Why is trump heaping praise on Nancy Pelosi? Why is he now kissing her butt when we know what he thinks about her? What is this about? What's he scared of? I don't know if he's scared of anything. This reminds me of that old tale, don't throw me in the briar patch. She's great, she's great. Donald Trump is very politically astute. You think that? Yeah, I do. I think he's very politically astute. He didn't say he was smart. What Abby said and what I caught Meghan saying earlier, Donald Trump systemically, strategically went to the places that he knew would turn out the vote and try to avoid the places he knew he was offensive to. I think he's astute to know -- Where he's offensive. I don't think he often knows that. But I think he knows enough to know this is a moment. Who knows, it may last 30 minutes. It may last a day. It may last two days. It may be ended by the time he holds his press conference. He's astute to know that the vote didn't go for him last night overwhelmingly in the house. Therefore? He has to work with Nancy but I think he's doing this primarily because Nancy is ex seedingly an unpopular figure. He would rather be one-on-one with her than somebody else who may not have the baggage she has politically. Go ahead, megs. I want to ask about the Arizona race that hasn't been called. Mcsally is going to win from what I can tell and we can't tell all of it. I think she'll end up pulling that out. What do you think it says about Arizona though that it really has the potential -- we can't officially call it but the potential to become purple. I didn't think I'd see it in my lifetime. The first time since 1976 a Democrat was in play. I think Arizona should be seriously contested by the Democrats in a presidential year. So that state has moved more purple. Some other states have moved more -- Indiana now, a state that Barack Obama won in 2008 is red. Indiana is now redder than Texas. What happened? Indiana? Indiana has trended that way. Let me give you why this has happened this way. There are 3100 counties in the United States, 3100 counties that people live in in the United States. When Barack Obama won in a land slide in 2008, he carried 850 of those counties which means he lost 2300 counties. When he won re-election he only carried 700 but he still won re-election. When Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and lost the electoral college, she only carried 500 counties. Last night the Democrats won the popular vote by 8 million and last 2600 counties last night. Translate that. Indiana, urban areas are -- whenever there's a place with a large urban area and a huge expansion, to Indiana is a perfect place, Indianapolis, ft. Wayne, a couple of urban areas, great expanse of rural and small towns. That is trending more Republican. Same is true with Missouri. Missouri is St. Louis and Kansas City with basically Alabama in between. In between. And that's where we are. And I'm hoping -- I don't know if it will be this president but I'm hoping a leader emerges to say not only do we have to bridge the divides of race and sex but we have to -- And politically. This political geographic divide that we have in this country. With all the women that have been elected, I feel like if anyone can do it, it's all those new women that are coming in saying enough. And that's on both sides. That's women on both sides. I think women do it better. The congress for the first time, the correct me if I'm wrong congress for the first time will look more like America than it's ever looked before. What's better than that? Finally. What's better than that. That's good. Thanks to ABC news Matthew dowd. You need to come over more often too. Give trump some credit for this. Trump did that. Say that again. Give trump some credit for this. The reason why the turnout set records yesterday was both people that supported Donald Trump and people that opposed Donald Trump came out. That's what you're supposed to do when you vote. That's how you're supposed to do it.

