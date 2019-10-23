Transcript for Meghan McCain's surprise message from Paul Ryan

hit, "Bound to get down" because today is Meghan McCain's birthday. Happy birthday. Happy birthday. Happy birthday. That is a very fly jacket. I wanted to look like Johnny cash a little. Yes. I'm 35, and I'm, like, all up in my feelings about turning 35 and I never care about age and all of a sudden I'm, like, 35 is, like, real. You know what I mean? Yeah. It's the age everybody starts talking about kids and stuff I still want to dress like Johnny for another hot topic another time, but thank you for the beautiful display. There's more because we're not the only ones who wanted to say happy birthday. Oh. Here's a message from somebody I think your husband should not know you got a message from. What? Hey, Meghan. Paul Ryan here. I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. I'm sorry I couldn't be there to celebrate with the rest of the folks of "The view" with you today, but I want to make sure you know a lot of us are rooting for you and wishing you a happy birthday today. You're a class act. You show what it takes to handle stress and adversity very, very you speak from your heart. You know who you are, you know how you stand and you do it with class. So happy birthday and have a great year. Oh my god. That's my boyfriend. That's my boyfriend. Look at you blushing. I have such a -- it's a joke between us now, but he has a lovely wife and family, and I have a lovely family, but, you know, he's any crush. Thank you so much, anyone, and thank you very much, Paul Ryan. We'll just keep that between us and all the millions of people That's right. We'll never tell. Thank you very much. That's very sweet. Happy birthday. We love you, Meghan. I'm sorry. One more thing. The neurological foundation is a research foundation that studies brain cancer and looking for a cure. Today if you donate to them, they will take what you donate and double it in honor of my dad for my birthday.

