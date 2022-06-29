Melanie C opens up about Spice Girls days, eating disorder and more in new memoir

On "The View," Melanie C – also known as Sporty Spice – shares about her life before, during and after fame through her book "The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live