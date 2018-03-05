-
Now Playing: Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Private Battle With Multiple Sclerosis
-
Now Playing: Dad With MS Uses Exoskeleton to Walk With Daughter on Her Wedding Day
-
Now Playing: Meredith Vieira, Richard Cohen on battle with MS
-
Now Playing: What are the potential dangers of 'Juul'-ing?
-
Now Playing: First death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
-
Now Playing: CDC issues ticks, mosquitoes warning ahead of summer
-
Now Playing: Teen credits Apple Watch for saving her life
-
Now Playing: Researchers working on possible autism test for children
-
Now Playing: Apple Watch saves teenage girl's life
-
Now Playing: Why allergy season gets worse every year
-
Now Playing: College offers a business class on spin bikes
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Rob Marciano rides a mechanical bull on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Renowned breast cancer surgeon Dr. Kristi Funk opens up about her new book
-
Now Playing: College students take business class on spin bikes
-
Now Playing: 22 US states now involved in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
-
Now Playing: What is autism
-
Now Playing: More children being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in recent years
-
Now Playing: Halsey says she will freeze her eggs at 23 because of endometriosis
-
Now Playing: More kids have autism, better diagnosis may be the reason
-
Now Playing: Eat your breakfast to prevent future weight gain