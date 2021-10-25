Michael C. Hall says ‘we owed it to the fans’ to continue 'Dexter'

Eight years after leaving his iconic character out in the cold, the actor tells "The View" why he's returning for the limited series "Dexter: New Blood."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live