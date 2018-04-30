Transcript for Michelle Wolf draws mixed reaction at White House Correspondents' Dinner

There's seems to me a brutal backlash that has critics on both sides of the aisle calling for the end of the White House correspondents dinner. They want outraged by Michelle would wolves materialize she was almost. Which included shots and say yes bandits Kellyanne Conway. Yet on your show. Why it's like I don't saying imagery other in the line. And under that turning. C its parent did not. Like dad I think she's very resort spa. Let's see burns fat. And they seasoned vet asked to green up big smoky act. But made easy environment that. Median flag. OK. Yeah. So did she go to fall when I first saw the coverage of X I hadn't seen live by bot that someone had really push the limit. Because every headline was it was awful it was uncontrolled him and then he read it and watched the clips and sheet that can you did her job she is there to comment push the envelope applicant neediest children if people up problem with data might be taking issue with this dinner is not. As a whole in these times but I don't think she should be blamed for anything that I found a lot of her don't think the one about weekend joke. Yeah like when a need to work out but I know have been in Britain it didn't matter where click here I like that Rossi because Mika turned on Michelle. For that now well we know that it is English and give her good review at all why was in the room when I went to the white house correspondents' dinner and young and people were lasting in the room I mean there were some groans and there were some. You know people from the administration that were sort of looking like this even at my table and I was that they had. I was I. I was laughing I was sitting with some of my old CNN friends Don lemon and I where we're tackling. During a lot of them I agree with you sir may I think in many respects comedy supposed to be subversive right is supposed to. Push the envelope if you read it or see it. Everything she set was based in truth and facts at and they don't want an imminent perhaps that's not what they like but can she hit every one day everyone immediate shift. To me it's to a different issues here like whether she went too far whether it's in good taste. This is a dinner that raises funds for White House correspondents association. For scholarships for young journalists can't solidify a good cause is supposed to be a kind of cool and by got type of night. I have been other years and there's always a retort. By the precedent and imagine Kelly that's kind of counter balances against trump decides not to go he angle last year he didn't go this year and so the brunt of it is borne by the people lighting up. Like Sarah Sanders is like Kellyanne. To do a question of whether it goes to far. I don't like ropes I think most that would aware of what my people you'll find I would like people is going to went up and shootings. She. I find it I find it in bad taste I've found them back case. Years before I remember when Don Imus went after the Clinton now and ever sitting right there. I remember when Stephen Pope yeah went after George W. Bush yeah and he was sitting right there so it's. Now the second issue though to me days. The hypocrisy. The hypocrisy don't know how little they are clutching their pearls yet yeah. Cantwell vulgarity. And administration yeah and how can I worked for drop and be offended by vulgarity well. Okay. I. Because she was able to do something that nobody else has been able to do. That trump supporters on TV yesterday and today ending up on women who are getting offended and and healthy over the look at it. Yes I'm I I have to say you know why I was I. I chuckled a lot because I thought Susan that is this you now you've just not you know this is what offends you so. It's good only highly a common thing that will make you cringe but you know as long as. The gel man. Sit there and allow these remarks to be made about all kinds of women yes. You campus surprise you can't suddenly be shocked that now will it take and the jokes and would put sort of reflecting them back. And maybe you don't Michael because you don't like what that look alike nation where you know why I feel as though. I'm comedians becoming and an endangered species right now there's something I would that I call the comedy removal services out day after you know like some kind of organization going on that wants ever to suck all the laughs out of our lives. And just leave us with Donald tropical by the way. Cook women fat pigs as yet having used to say people who live in glass houses shouldn't I'm an optimist yeah I have. I've got.

