Transcript for Mike Epps gives all the details about his fairytale wedding

You had a very big weekend last weekend. What did you do? I got married. I got married. Congratulations. You brought us the first picture, yes. That is a good dress. That is gorgeous. Beautiful. Look at that. Congratulations. Congratulations. Man, I got married to my beautiful wife, Kyra Robinson, which is now Kyra Epps. There she is. Yeah, and we had such a great time. You want to do it again? Yeah. I want to marry her again, right now. I think if people got married six, seven times -- Yeah. It would really keep everything going. I think we would like it. Just keep getting married. Because we heard that the wedding was quite the soiree, that you cried throughout all your vows. It was hard. You meet somebody that's so beautiful like Kyra, and you know joy makes me cry, you know? Joy makes me cry, too. I make everybody cry. Something that I actually loved is you snatched everybody's cameras. Yeah. Everyone's phones. Yeah. We took everybody's cameras, but I mean, I had a couple of guys that were friends that was from the hood. They still managed to get their phones. They did? Yeah. They have been to prison. They know how to get phones everywhere. You had a lot of celebrity guests as well. I did. My man snoop Dogg was there. He skipped the B.E.T. Awards to come to my wedding. Wow. So B.E.T. Told me I can't go to their show anymore. T.I. Rode a helicopter, man. He did? He was at the awards. He was at the awards show. Man, they made me feel so special. I love them guys, man. I love you too, man. I love them, man. I appreciate it. I appreciate it. Thanks a lot. I blew it with the question because I was supposed to talk to you, but your dress was so gorgeous. Stunning. What was the best part of the night for both of you? I would have to say it was just walking down the aisle and seeing Mike, you know? They tried to take pictures of us beforehand, and I was, like, I cannot do it. I want it to be traditional, and just seeing him standing there waiting was the moment for me. It was -- it was -- Where did you two meet? We met in the airport. It was 6:00 A.M., and I was half asleep and he walked up to me and said, do you dance? And I said, what? Do I dance? I'm a producer, and he was, like, oh. I said, I like you. That was funny. I like that. Women love funny men. Strippers hang in the airport all the time. So, you know, you have a new comedy special. Is that true? Yeah, it is. I don't know. I go to Laguardia. You can barely walk. This comedy special, what is it called? It's called "Only one Mike." It's good. Donald Trump doesn't really live in the white house, you said. Where does he live, you think? Mar-a-lago, right? Yeah. I think Donald Trump is staying in all these little hotels that he has. He definitely don't live in the white house, and that was strange to me. I'm, like, this is a president and he don't live in the white house, and they said he did a walk through and called Obama the next day and told him, you left your wave cap in the bathroom. There's a bag of hot and flaing cheetos, and Obama said, make sure you get all them mannequins to get that blond wig on. That's his actual hair. Is it? I pulled it one time. You did? It grows from here, it grows from here. And then it grows like this. She's convinced that's the process. I would never touch that. You and Jimmy Fallon. Not here. Nope. You have four daughters? I got five daughters. You got five daughters. I got five daughters. Are they date sflg. I got a special place in heaven and jail. You know what? A couple of my daughters -- I actually have a granddaughter so one of my daughters is dating, and it's something else, you know, when you want your daughter to meet young men that are nice. Yeah. They bring young men in the house that look like me. So you torture them like my father did. I'm, like, don't bring me in the house. Because if these dudes is anything like I was when I was a kid, I'm going to kill him. I understand you have a theory of what happens to men once they start dating women, so what is that? Well, you know, once you, you know, you be so excited about a woman when you first meet them, and the woman is the same way too. You ladies are the same way, and then once we get in and get married to you, we become one of your workers. They start -- we become, yeah. We start doing landscaping. Cook, errand runner, you know? Fix her stuff. I'm, like, man. When did you start working for you?

