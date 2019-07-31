Father of missing Baltimore woman fights for case

Shawn Wilkinson shines a spotlight on the case of his missing daughter on “The View” with co-founders of the Black and Missing foundation Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson.
10:02 | 07/31/19

Father of missing Baltimore woman fights for case

