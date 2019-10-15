Transcript for Rachael Ray’s career advice for creating your own brand

Look how gorgeous you look on the cover. I love the cover. So, the book commemorates my 50th year, right, when I turned 50 is when I sat down to write it. But this is totally different. It's not just a cookbook. It's a scrapbook, you know. It's kind of like a mini memoir of my life and I wrote it because I wanted to celebrate all the wonderful opportunities -- I feel like I'm going to cry -- that I've had in my life. I wanted to prove to people that anybody could be Rachael ray. If you're an American, the American dream is still alive, you know. Yeah. That's great. It's a love story. It's an owed to being an American, a grateful American, and a grateful American waitress and food professional. So what's on the table? Tell us everything. So, there are so many different things going on here. Whoop, you know my obsession with burgers. I call this the big smack, it's like my Big Mac. It's a special sauce, sesame seed bun. This, I was married in Italy and every year we take our close friends and family members to the scene of the crime where John and I got married, and the cooks that I know spend all day in the kitchen with me and all the musicians spend all day rehearsing and we have these big feasts at night. Our favorite thing was salty fish so, sardine sandwiches and -- so this is an anchovy spaghetti with preserved lemon and broccoli Raab. Every year I throw big rock and roll concert down in Texas and this is one of the dishes we serve there. Invite me. I will. It's in may. So this is spicy wings on jalapeno cheese grits, yum. Cheese grits. This is like a story of your life. It is. I write about Italy. I write about being the most awkward celebrity in the world. But in the end it's supposed to just be kind of a big hug and a celebration of if you work hard and you're grateful for it, this is it -- You make some good cheese grits. -- And you make some good cheese grits, good things can happen. Oh, and salad of course so that you don't feel guilty about eating all of that. I want to try some of this salad as you call it. It's great. Because you know I hate anything green. I know you do. That's why I brought the burger, whoop. I know, but the salad was calling me like, whoopi, come here. So here I come. It's a salad with fennel. We all love you and I think everybody in America also loves you but you're -- Yeah, right? You created a huge empire for yourself off of your passion and I have always found so that inspiring. You're one of the top five people I look to for career goals. Thank you. You're at 50, what advice do you give to women out there who want to have a career like I think it's easier than ever. Everybody has a voice now. You can go on a number of platforms and create your own platform. For me, if you're talking about the business side of things, it was filling a niche or creating a product that doesn't exist, the oval spaghetti spots for instance. That's the first thing I designed for the kitchen. My family used to put the dish towels in their waist band and that was your apron and used it to carry it back and forth, so we put pot holders in a dish towel. Everybody, no matter your age, you can reinvent your life or start your life. But you have to be clear. You have to have a vision and you have to be able to say specifically I want to do this and this is why, because this has never been done before. I think if you can narrow down your path and stick to it, it's a better time than ever to Absolutely. You've also made cooking accessible to the masses and I always want to make all niches of politics accessible to the I appreciate it. Thank you. I can't believe, when you came out here you said this is your 26th cookbook. 26. Unbelievable. It's the only book where I've ever sat down and literally -- Wrote it. Exactly. Written an essay about my life. I've written all my books. They start in notebooks. When I was a little girl everything I drew had a little bag and my mom said why do you only draw girls? I said what are you talking about, that's a fish, that's a man. She said because everything has a purse. I said that's not a purse. That's where their keep their notebook and their pencil. I love it. You also say that everyone should have experience working in a restaurant. Absolutely. I got fired from Fridays actually. I was a waitress. For dropping food on someone. But I also worked as a short order cook while I was in law school. Why do you think that -- I know whoopi's shocked. Why do you think -- I have not given anything a thought except the food. Okay. I'm just over here eating. Why do you think everyone should work in a restaurant? Because the restaurant industry, first of all, teaches you humility. I started out as a dish machine operator. You learn to be humble when you're a dish machine operator. I also think it makes you mindful of a Custer, mindful of how to listen to people and how to try and deliver something to someone and be of service. There's a lot of great tools that come from working with food, and food itself is about sharing and about making people happy and nur tuing them in a way.

