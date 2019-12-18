Transcript for Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby on ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ characters

I love this show and I'm halfway through the third season so I don't want you to spoil it for any of us, but I also love the chemistry between you two. Of course, midge, the housewife turned comic and Lenny Bruce, you know, who is a real standup comedian. Absolutely. Iconic, and you play him very well in the show. Thank you. There's sort of this chemistry where you want them to get together, but you're, like, a mentor at the same time. Is it ever going to happen? I mean, you'll have to keep watching to find out I suppose, but I don't want it to happen. I have gotten in so much trouble for saying that. I just -- I love their friendship so much and I love how Lenny sees midge as an equal and treats her like one, and he's the reason she became a comic and I worry if they cross that line, neither of them are really going to place where relationships should. Lenny Bruce is so dysfunctional, and a drug addict. I don't see her. I think Lenny loves midge. That's what I think. I think Lenny is very fond of midge, and the problem with them crossing the line is they would have to get married first, and I don't think -- That's got going to happen. They don't have the budget for that one. We're talking about Lenny Bruce who as I said, was an iconic, dysfunctional and also he was called a sick comic in his day because he was so obscene. Now I don't think he would make it. Do you? I mean, I don't know what would happen to him in his PC times. He would be fine. He would be him. He would be dragged -- he was dragged off in obscenity charges and put in jail for that. But he was speaking to the establishment at the time which was the church and the government, and, you know, they picked -- that's what got him into trouble, was that he was going up against something that was very strong and felt threatened by it. The government? Yeah. They felt threatened by him. He was speaking truth to power. Whatever they deemed offensive, he chose to point out what he found offensive about them. Also, remember he was also breaking laws that were in existence at the time. Yeah. We don't have these obscenity kind of conversations anymore because everything's obscene. No. True. Because we have moved the bar. It's moved so much, and this would be the perfect environment for him. Now would he -- would he be as funny? One of the reasons he was funny is because there was no one like him. Yeah. So, you know. A lot of shock value in there. And a lot of just, hey. I know you think this. I know you have said it in your head and I'm saying it out loud. Deal with it. Yeah. His daughter, kitty, visited you on the set, right? Kitty. Yeah. Did she give you any tips about her dad or inside information? You look a lot like him. The essence is there, the aura. She was great. She's been so kind of supportive and, you know, gave her blessing in a way, and -- Did she tell you anything about him you could use in the character? She told me that he had a prismatic mind. Prismatic? That's a great way to define him, and he's bouncing around and so many mirrors. That describes it perfectly. Like a jazz artist. The question is yours, joy. What, hon? Actually, I love this question. Just about -- you have gotten criticism, the character midge about at this time being a mom and never being with your kids. Yeah. You're trying to live your That's right. We struggle -- as women, we struggle with this to this day. Absolutely, and I have heard you talk about it quite a lot. What do you make of the criticism of the character? It's interesting. She's far from a perfect mom. Midge has a super unhealthy body image. She measures every part of her body, and she's passing that down to her daughter, measuring her forehead. It's not ideal. Words are thrown around she's an abusive parent, she abandoned her children or neglects them. She's pursuing a brand-new dream. The father is with them while she's on the road. Relax. It's a TV show. It's a TV show. It's about the '50s and not 2020. They have four loving grandparents. They have a Zelda. It's not enough. They use the words abandon and neglect. What does that say about a woman who's trying to do it all? People don't like it. They're not comfortable with the idea that you can -- well, you know, women are always to each other. You're never good enough, and here's the bottom line. None of us are never good enough. That's the struggle and that's the joy of life. So back up. Listen to whoopi. Leave midge alone. So true. Jeez. We are as women, like, the worst critics of other women because in our mind we think we know what it's supposed to be. There's a lot of guilt. We have a lot of guilt as parents. There's pressure. You ran the New York marathon,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.