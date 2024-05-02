Sofia Carson makes wish come true for incredible 15-year-old brain tumor warrior

Mya and her family share her brave journey of battling rare brain and spine tumors for 13 years and gets the ultimate surprise when she meets her ‘Descendants’ idol Sofia Carson.

May 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live