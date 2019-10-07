Sunny Hostin's favorite books for summer 2019

More
"The View" co-host shares her two must-read books this week in "The Ladies Get Lit" series.
3:08 | 07/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sunny Hostin's favorite books for summer 2019

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:08","description":"\"The View\" co-host shares her two must-read books this week in \"The Ladies Get Lit\" series.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"64246441","title":"Sunny Hostin's favorite books for summer 2019","url":"/theview/video/sunny-hostins-favorite-books-summer-2019-64246441"}