Tony Gonzalez meets cousin Whoopi Goldberg for the 1st time

After Henry Louis Gates Jr. of "Finding Your Roots" revealed that the duo shares DNA, they meet live on "The View" and Gonzalez discusses working with Snoop Dogg in his new movie, "The Underdoggs."

January 29, 2024

