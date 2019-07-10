Transcript for Tyler Perry opens historic film studio

And so over the weekend I was really happy to be at the grand opening gala for Tyler Perry's historic 330-acre state-of-the-art studio in Atlanta, Georgia, and he -- yeah, that's my daughter and I. She got tall. Well, she's wearing -- you know, she's -- I'm shrinking. One of the two. He named a soundstage in my honor. Yes, he did. That's great. Oh. Oh. Fireworks, wow. And what this means, yeah, I was going to bring up sunny but me first. Sure. Not to be -- but I have a huge ego. But the amazing thing that I felt when I was walking down this particular aisle was I thought of all of the actors before like butterfly Mcqueen and Oscar and pearl Bailey who have never -- never been acknowledged ever. They never were given their due as actors. They were never sort of given their due anywhere and what Tyler has done is by starting it this way, you know, he was -- he honored ruby deand ozzy Davis and Sidney Poitier and that's Tyler Perry and several other, you know, great folks and this will allow as the studio expands for him to honor those people who have gone almost 100 years without any acknowledgement. Yes. And it brings, you know -- it just reminds everybody that Hollywood has always been made up of lots of different folks both behind the camera and in front of the camera and he's made it possible to remind people that, you know, they were here. Uh-huh. And sunny was there looking amazing. Go ahead, show the picture. Oh, thank you, whoopi. Thank you. You look good. She always looks good. That's my gorgeous -- my gorgeous husband who was overwhelmed -- I was just so honored to have been invited by Tyler but I will tell you, whoopi, you were so amazing. It was such an amazing night to see you honored like that. Thank you. You know, I mean, you know, whoopi, of course, is Hollywood royalty but the homage that Tyler paid, I mean, it was -- you should see everybody was kissing her ring as they should but they were like coming up to whoopi, I was standing with her, but it was incredible, Manny and I kept on pinching ourselves. I said you married a federal prosecutor and I took you on a detour, didn't I, sweetheart but it was incredible to see, you know, Cicely Tyson and to see Patti Labelle and Anita baker and Beyonce and Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick and will and Jada and everyone was just there and just soaking in the fact that Tyler Perry -- I heard -- The Clintons were there. He had a door opened up for him as he said but turned it around and built a platform. Yes, he did. For everyone else and everyone was walking through it and it was just -- very humbling experience to just be among the royalty. All on the site of a former confederate -- Yeah, it was like -- couldn't believe it. All of it. Couldn't believe it. And he can shoot any kind of movie. He can shoot a road picture. He can shoot a beach blanket bingo. A replica of the white house. Same size as the white house. It is extraordinary. Like mgm studios. It's bigger than -- did I say it already? Bigger. I don't want to brag but it's bigger than dyslexia. Paramount and Sony combined. Combined. It's -- and he -- it's his state-of-the-art -- It has a whoopi Goldberg soundstage. It has a whoopi Goldberg saundzstage. The other great thing in my lifetime I never met the Warner brothers. Other people were running those studios. Irnever met the people who ran mgm or starred in they of this so I know the guy that owns -- he owns this -- this is his studio. His state-of-the-art and everybody is shooting down there because what he is offering. He's employed people. I mean, it's just -- He had a gospel brunch. He had Shirley Caesar there, the Clark sisters, T.D. Jakes, bishop T.D. Jakes had this incredible sermon. I mean it was just -- Sergio Hudson dressed me, a black designer who was incredible. Tyler built this church. This is the church from "The color purple." A choir, 50-member combier singing got god has got to told you something." Remember that from "The color purple". It's a museum. No, he can build anything. I'm telling you, it is insane and so it just is like -- thank you, you know, thank, thank you, Tyler, thank you for everything that you've done for the industry and this is the first time in history that a black man has ever owned his own studio ever. Good for him.

