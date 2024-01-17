Vice President Kamala Harris on securing reproductive rights: 'Reelect Joe Biden'

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling [a woman] what to do with her body,” she said.

January 17, 2024

