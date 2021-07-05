Transcript for ‘The View' surprises staff nurse for National Nurses Week

As national nurses' week kicked off yesterday we want to salute all the nurses for their service and dedication, including one of our own colleagues, nurse Wendy Livingston, who's at "The view" every day. There she is. And today we wanted to spotlight a nurse who has truly become a health care hero to those around her. Let's watch this. When New York City's ers were filled to capacity, Wendy Livingston volunteered to help the homeless and meant CLI compromised population. From the day she joined "The view" as health and safety manager she's been vital to keeping us on the air, making sure we're following covid-19 safety protocols and overseeing our weekly testing. Nurse Wendy, as we affectionately call her, has become more than an employee. She's our protector, cheerleader and friend. Words can't describe how important your presence has been every day of this pandemic. Wendy was very helpful as far as getting us the testing that we needed. She is the glue that holds our little covid bubble together here at "The view." She educated us. She kept us informed the whole time. Your compassion, your optimism, you kindness do not go unrecognized by those of us here at "The view." She's adorably kind and compassionate and made me taken care of. Very special thank you to nurse Wendy for everything you've done to keep "The view" family safe and sound. Thank you so much for your incredible work. We love you. You've been important to keeping us safe. I've never had so many cotton swabs up my nose in my entire I don't think we could have gotten through this without here. She's our own Florence nightingale. Nurse Wendy, you rock Thank you. Sara. Nurse Wendy, thank you so much. We love you. You have one of the most kindest souls, I guess I presume everyone that does what you do may have, but you stand out as unique. You've clearly been called to this job. We've been luckier to have you. We know that you lead by example, staying active by biking. We heard that you actually sold your bicycle during the pandemic due to the shortage. We felt like one kind gesture begets another. So thanks to our friends at electra bicycle company, we have a surprise for you. Oh my goodness. They are giving you this townie go 7d, an ebike with total comfort and control, 16-inch tires, patented flat foot technology, and will let you go faster and further, giving you all the fun you deserve. I love it. Oh, my gosh. We love you, Wendy. Thank you. I love you guys too. I couldn't do this without you guys. We can't do it without you. Thanks to electra bicycle company and to nurse Wendy Livingston. We'll be right back.

