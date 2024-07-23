White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacts to Biden exiting 2024 race

Jean-Pierre joins “The View” exclusively to discuss President Joe Biden’s exit from the upcoming presidential race, his legacy and what he wants to accomplish before the end of his term.

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live