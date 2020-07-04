White House trade adviser says he's a 'social scientist'

More
"The View" co-hosts weigh in on Peter Navarro arguing that he’s qualified to disagree with Dr. Anthony Fauci on the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment.
3:19 | 04/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House trade adviser says he's a 'social scientist'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:19","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts weigh in on Peter Navarro arguing that he’s qualified to disagree with Dr. Anthony Fauci on the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70024320","title":"White House trade adviser says he's a 'social scientist'","url":"/theview/video/white-house-trade-adviser-social-scientist-70024320"}