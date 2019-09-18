Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg debuts new hair for Stephen King project

strange times. We have to talk about your hair. I can't take it anymore. Well, I was going to -- Okay. Come on. Do it. So apparently there is something else about -- about this. So this is, you know, I'm making -- doing "The stand" for CBS. Stephen king's "The stand." Yeah. And the great kudos to ABC who is allowing me to go and do what my first love is, and the woman I'm playing is over 100. Yeah. And so -- You know, that's how we go. We may spread, but the hair always looks good. How old is she? I think she's about 108 or 109, and she is -- Do you want to talk about my Nana about what it's like to be I actually talked to a couple of folks, and she looks great. She looks -- this is why I feel like people need to know that 100 is no longer what you think 100 used to be. When he first wrote this book, mother Abigail was probably this tall, and she looked like miss Jane pitman on steroids. So wrinkly, and people had no idea what older black women looked like because no one looked at old black women, and now you're looking at, you know, amaing faces. Great skin. Black don't crack. Remember that. But we do spread. We spread, and we spread well. You know, but that's why -- this will be my look for the next -- for the next four months. I'm really into it. I think it's really cool. It's beautiful. How do you sleep on it though? It seems like it would be uncomfortable to put your head down on that. You know, my hair has been longer than this, you know, I think just before I started on the show my hair had been down to my butt, and you just kind of wrap it up, but we just did a quick shortening of it because it was -- I have lost weight, and so my face got lost in the hair. This morning you saw because it was, like, hair. It looked like this. That's all you can see. So we just did a quick lightening of it. I'm so proud to be doing this, and I hope they're watching so they can see sort of what she's going to look like. You haven't seen me painted up yet, so I'll have you wait until you see what she looks like because it's kind of amazing what these guys have done with my face. Do you remember when we did the age look? You looked the same. You looked exactly the same in that too. What about when you are 100? I would be grateful to look like this at 100. I would be grateful to keep this for at least 25, 50, 90 more years, you know? But the character will look different. She's going to look like an old lady. She's going to look like a very, very, very old lady. Very, very, very old. We'll be right back with more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.