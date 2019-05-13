Transcript for Woman sees friend's husband on her dating app

So a woman wrote to "Daily mail" advice column because a friend of hers found her husband on a dating website. What an idiot. You think nobody is going to see you, fool. If you saw your friend's significant other on tinder, would you tell them? Would you let them figure it out? I would tell. I think there's a way -- I would. People know that about me. I think there's a way to tell. You could say something like, listen, I don't think your husband ever deactivate his account. Who's going to believe that? That's good. Isn't it good? I was on tinder -- What if you've been married 40 years? Your friend would say what the hell are you doing on tinder? There's going to be a way to finesse it. You could say my girlfriend was on tinder and -- Your husband is on tinder. Stop. I would figure a way to let her know. Tinder geo locates. I think you're trying to get caught if you're on tinder. It's like the people on Ashley Madison. Everything you do on the internet is always found. Women are like detectives and we always find out. I have a girlfriend who went on tinder just to see if anybody responded. Was she single? She's married. No intention of cheating on her Do you have to put your picture on there? Yes. She just wanted to see who responded. It seems like playing with fire. It's an exercise in futility. That excuse would not fly with me. If my husband was like, I just wanted to see what's out there, I would be like well the door is out there. Use it. That's right. I think that's cheating or a version of it. No intention. It's all about the intention. She had no intention of cheating. She just wanted to see if people would be interested. I would not snitch. No good deed goes unpunished. The woman would turn on you. How do you know it's all she wants? Maybe she hooks up with somebody. Who are you talking about? My friend? Believe me she's beyond that anyway. Why are you looking at menu if you're not going to order something? Because you're on a diet. You know that when you're on a diet you like to kind of do your food porn thing. Maybe. That's right. That's why people do it. I don't know anything about it. You know, I'm not on anything. You have to find me in the bar. You have to find me in the bar. If I'm standing up, you got a we'll be right back.

