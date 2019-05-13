-
Now Playing: Teens arrested for using Tinder to rob victims
-
Now Playing: 1st look at new secret crush and birthday stories features on Facebook
-
Now Playing: 'Strahan and Sara' loves Raleigh
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara suck helium
-
Now Playing: Refinery29's hot spring and summer fashions
-
Now Playing: Desi Lydic on Meryl Streep, her rap tattoo and packing a suitcase
-
Now Playing: Alyssa Milano calls for sex strive over Georgia's new abortion law
-
Now Playing: Why Peter Krause failed an audition on purpose
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara try Snapchat's gender swap filter
-
Now Playing: Woman sees friend's husband on her dating app
-
Now Playing: Looking back at our funny guests and furry friends in the 'GMA' yearbook
-
Now Playing: Good Housekeeping's tips for entertaining outdoors
-
Now Playing: Top toys for sleepovers
-
Now Playing: 8th grader vows to rid district's lunch debt
-
Now Playing: Rising NFL star reading a letter to his mom
-
Now Playing: Our 'GMA' moms share what they want on Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: The ultimate Mother's Day gift guide
-
Now Playing: The Mother's Day story you have to see
-
Now Playing: Hair help for kids! Chicago's Styles 4 Kidz
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara love their moms!