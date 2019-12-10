Transcript for Dan Markel’s ex-wife talks to police after his murder: Part 4

The police continue to walk through all the possibilities with Wendi. For eight hours they talk about all the people who might have something against Daniel Markel. Wendi does not hold back in this interview. She talks about how bad the divorce was. She talks about how Dan was emotionally abusive to her. She talks about how she wants to get down to Miami. You know, she doesn't pull any punches. It's all out there. He never hurt me physically, but he was emotionally abusive. And I didn't tell most people that, so all those people know is that it didn't work out. So, other than my family, who saw the way he treated me, he told everyone in the community that I was mentally ill, 'cause only a crazy person would leave him. Do you know anybody that would have a beef against your ex-husband? She talked about a guy she knew, that she was dating, Jeffrey Lacasse. He didn't like Danny because Danny hurt me. I see why he's a good suspect. Like, what if it's Jeff? Like, then I did this by asking for time away from him, I made him crazy? Lacasse himself comes in to the police station to give his own interview. Your name did come up. Of course. Because you were associated at some point with Wendi. Of course. I spent a lot of time with Wendi. I don't think anybody has been with Wendi more than me in the last six months. Have you met Wendi? Not personally. Very charismatic. I am not the only man that has been under her thumb in that way. I mean, she really has this charisma and this sexuality, and so you'd throw yourself in front of a bus for this girl. It's just a new kind of thing for me. I was in love with this girl, man, so it was hard. Jeff's interview, maybe more so than Wendi's, is extraordinary because he's a boyfriend who is in the process of breaking up with Wendi and it's a contentious break-up by both of their admissions. You've never had any kind of physical contact with Danny? I was surprised you guys didn't call me earlier, though, because I probably said in public like 100 times that I would like to kick his -- for really making Wendi suffer and things like that. But no, I'm a professor and a . I would never do anything like that, no, no. He right up front saying that he didn't like this guy. He also has an iron-clad alibi, he was out of town. I stayed at a really crappy days inn maybe 20 miles south of Atlanta. He's got the receipts, he was not here, so that immediately puts him in the clear. But right away something clicks in his head and he seems to say, "I think I think I know what happened." But he's worried. He has something that he wants to tell police, but he's not gonna do it unless there's some sort of guarantee in place. I have something I want to tell you but I'm concerned about my safety with what I'm going to tell you,to be honest. Danny Markel just got Killed and I don't want to be next. I'm sorry if that sounds paranoid, but I do have some ideas. And Lacasse points to none other than Wendi's family, her parents and her brother who run that very successful south Florida dental clinic. The family desperately wants her back in south Florida. They hate Danny in a way -- I have never seen this kind of obsession. I mean, their hobby is hating Danny. And family friends like the greenbergs also tell police about the toxic family dynamics between Dan and the adelsons. I think they were mean to do some of the stuff that they did during the divorce with Danny, just not reasonable. Hi, mom, how's it going? I need you to sit down. Then there's another point in the interview where she has to tell her mother that her ex was murdered. And she calls her mom and tells her. Danny has been shot. There was a point where she was just kind of saying she was relieved to find that her mom was surprised at the news. Well, my parents sounded really surprised, so that's at least a relief. Just trying to think about who would be angry enough to do something to him. My parents would be angry, but they're not capable of this. Thank god, I really couldn't handle that right now. I think everything was going through her head at that time. She had to be wondering, my god, would she be so crazy to come up here and do something? My parents have more reason to dislike Danny than almost anyone else. He hurt their daughter. But even my family who felt like I had been mistreated would never do something like this. Never. So Wendi leaves the police station, and later through her attorney, she says, "My family had nothing to do with this." As the Tallahassee police are talking to eyewitnesses, persons of interest, fielding tips from the hotline, they're also pulling videos from the closed circuit cameras that caught Dan's movements that day. And it's here that they get their first big lead. When they look at the footage from the cameras outside Dan's gym, they see that when Dan's accord left the lot that morning, another car was following him. They were able to figure out that the prius was at premiere fitness, where Dan was. They were able to drill down on this prius, tracking down this one car out of millions. It was a break. The first big break.

