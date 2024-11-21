Dick Van Dyke on hearing ‘Mary Poppins’ music for first time, in new 20/20 interview

The legendary actor interviewed for a new “20/20“ special celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the beloved ‘Mary Poppins’ film. “It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever heard,” Van Dyke said.

November 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live