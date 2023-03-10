Examining 25-year murder mystery through exclusive '20/20' interview

Chris Johnson found his fiancé Andrea Cincotta’s body in their bedroom closet and called 911 in 1998. Johnson defended his freedom and reputation this past fall in a murder for hire case that he won.

March 10, 2023

