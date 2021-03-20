Transcript for How a massacre at 3 Asian-owned spas in Atlanta unfolded, killing 8 people

David, this nightmare chain of events began unfolding in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night. The gunman opening fire at one business, driving 30 miles to target victims at two other businesses, including here at gold spa behind me. Authorities say he had been to these establishments before, and for police it was a race against time to catch the shooter before he could kill again. On a damp and dreary afternoon, terror and horror seizes the Atlanta area as a lone assailant launches an hours long shooting rampage against multiple asian-owned spas. Some guy came in and shoot the gun, so everybody heard the gunshots. We do not have a witness who's alive right now. 20-year-old Robert Aaron long arrives at the spa. He allegedly sits in his car for almost an hour. Around 4:50 he enters young's and opens fire. Police arrive within minutes finding a massacre. Sounded like -- Reporter: Four are dead. Xiaojie tan went by Emily. She was a licensed therapist. She would have turned 50 yesterday. Delaina young leaves behind a son and a baby. She was getting a couples massage with her husband Mario who was in a separate room and able to escape. Paul Andre Michels, 54 of Atlanta. Daoyou Feng, 44, whose address wasn't immediately known. A fifth person is in stable condition, 30-year-old elcias hernandez-ortiz. He was leafing the store next door and hit. We never know if you're at the wrong place at the wrong time, and I feel like that's what happened to him. Police getting surveillance video and posting images online. Long's father calls 911. I was there speaking with the family. They were very help in this apprehension. Almost an hour after the first shooting 30 miles away, police respond to a call about a robbery at the gold spa. It's in an area with a strip club and other spas. We heard numerous gunshots coming from across the street. Reporter: Inside the gold spa, police find three women shot. One was Hyun Jung grant. She was quite literally the only thing that kept us running. Reporter: Officers are alerted to another shooting across the street at the 24 hour spa. Some lady is hurt. Everybody scared so they're hiding but the lady is passed out. Reporter: Inside they find a Korean woman dead from a gunshot wound. The victims are soon park, age 34, soon Kim and Yong Yue. There's still so much about victims we don't know. We need to make sure if we have any Asian spas, they need to be checked. Reporter: Long's parents tells authorities they have a tracker app on his cell phone and it's activated. Authorities locate long going south on interstate 75, disable his vehicle, arrest him. He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it's a temptation for him he wanted to eliminate. It's the biggest mass shooting inhis country since 2019, coming in the midst of an enormous spike in crimes against Asians and pacific islanders. This week alone, an 83-year-old Asian man assaulted. Parts of his neck assaulted. A 53 Asian man beaten, nearly blinded in one eye, and a 76-year-old Asian woman punched in one eye, left bleeding. For over a year, asian-americans have been fighting an additional virus of hit and bigotry. Our community is bleeding. We are in pain, and for the last year, we have been screaming out for help. Reporter: The fear in the Asian community, especially in Atlanta, now at crisis levels. How's it going? Irene pan owns a spa a few minutes from where the shooting took place. When the sheriff said, it's not race, it's sex addiction. I don't think so. Some people they can -- we're not allowed to say anything or argument, they shoot you. Reporter: She's now considering buying a gun for protection.

