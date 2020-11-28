Questions raised around why MACS caused Lion Air Flight 610 to nosedive: Part 5

After the 2018 Lion Air crash, investigators looked into the MCAS flight control software and found it was triggered by a faulty angle of attack indicator. Meanwhile, the MAX 8s were still flying.
7:10 | 11/28/20

Questions raised around why MACS caused Lion Air Flight 610 to nosedive: Part 5

