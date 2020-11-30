Transcript for ‘A Tangled Web’| 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

That's the bizarre and businesses. Storm by now it's looking like concerts blown out with tires I hate you for your ruined my life sixty. Tax day she was no longer just bring instant cats eat sleep and things didn't go well he was my house Stockholm. Davis came in nervous rack he'd purchased at gun. As always I'm. And then find out things you could creep here and the person you thought was stalking. This could it be that she's actually been dead this entire time this is unbelievable so. If she's been dead the whole time who's the actual stalker everything in thaw in U. Alive who is here pretending to be his dead ex girlfriend I knew that somebody was playing games here. Want to use every day he would absolutely no idea the nightmare that it was about to turn into polio Oakland as it is who twisted and free to love triangle unlike any you've never seen this is about pickle left hand turn. Nobody saw crouse the stalker who's the victim I mean. Why I didn't know what that thing could prove it's seen. Everyone is story is sinful. Bigger twist and they can imagine a temple where the Stoneham twin twin events special. Friday night and central DC. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.