Transcript for The big business of Pokemon in 1999

At Greenwood elementary school lunch time is training time and the cards are flying. I see this Greg Garrett and Hillary and that current might air only. Green he. If it sounds like the kids or speaking another language they are the language of Pokemon is. Pokemon short for pocket monsters was born four years ago as a Japanese video. The star is he could -- who does light hearted battle with 150. Other characters. Number one TV show the number one video game and most of all in the popular trading card. But what peek at you and his pals do just as well is sell they will earn over a billion dollars this year. Christina league east and 1000 dollars last month on Pokemon for kids call her Pokemon. It's really social game socially interacts with all the kids in the neighborhood so as opposed to sitting in front of the television watching cartoons he's interacting with kids so I really. I'm a fan of the game. Such and. Who's Yatom has driven the stock of one toy maker up 50%. And prompted a string of new products. It is going to a lot of areas of activity that children are understood and and that's why it's becoming so. Ingrained in our culture. Back at Greenwood elementary school today the principal joined the list of educators banning Pokemon because the card trading is so competitive and consuming. An inning against the my this don't want him to you know distract us from. But our job here is and others may follow suit and a new Pokemon movie hits theaters this fall spurring even more cookie mania. Tom Foreman ABC news Denver.

