ABC News Live: Taylor Swift’s dad accused of assault

Taylor Swift's father is accused of assaulting a photographer in Australia. Police in Sydney are investigating after they received a complaint from a paparazzo.

February 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live