Transcript for ‘Welcome to Chechnya’ documentarian on refugees escaping violence against LGBTQ+

And a moment of reckoning and the bloc wants matter movement across this country and the world a crucial intersection in the search for justice in this country. But overseas a terrifying picture members of the gay community tortured and murdered by their own government their so called crime. Being game. That's what the new HBO documentary welcome to Chechnya reveals and horrifying deed tell praised as an incredible feat of journalism. The director of the film David Francis joins us now David welcome thank you for being here. Your documentary welcome to Chechnya offers a rare look at persecuted LT PTQ plus people actually in the process of this keeping that republic and southern Russia. How did you get into this project and gain such incredible access. The. I first read about it that it crimes against humanity committed insisting it early 20s17. They're headlines the went around the blew out at and then this story can see it from. From many Easter public discussion I'm it was in July of that year that The New Yorker expose the work that was being done by these incredible. Super human activists in Russia who had taken it upon themselves to go in couldn't rescue people as he saying and so I reached out to them instead let me join you let me shown in your underground. Pipeline. And tell the world the story what Europe two in Europe guests. We want to show people we're talking about Jessica. Look at your incredible work there. Won't work. Yeah I can finish. Must. Yeah. Him and it what you didn't. Macedonian political open. To move refugees could rise. Moved from you couldn't whose description he's keep that could keep dying man. Drew was a step me. With respect to skew north spiritually examination sports sheets. A kimono. Most listeners through his contract is conditioned. On one group promotion council on longer. Only just teachers can. Loans should brutal this and legions teaches skewed the shift to solutions arena with Britain's currency immediately the most over. Some months request and Jesus. Just incredible I have to say I saw this. Documentary this week is really. It's indescribable. When I see what happens to people in the gay community in Chechnya. I have to wonder what went through your mind as her there on the ground and seeing people that this is impacting. The united either that is can it be experiencing a kind of horror that I'd never witnessed. Close. You read about series like this in history books like really literally since. Hitler and we had a top down government control. And painted it to eradicate the clear community and out. So I was racing I guess floor what that might look like. And what it might look like. To the people who were. Escape being that kind of torture and horror. And and and it was his dark days this you can imagine it was as. Done. Hopeless feeling at times. Why would I also saw was that these these heroes. Who word. Absent. Any sort of international outcry over what was happening in Chechnya. They just took it upon themselves to. To make a difference saint Lawrence and these are people who. Had no room. Previous experience in this kind near ground in James Bond kind of work. And yet. They took compels. Write their own sense and humanity. Just indecent thing about it and I tootsie have. Being allowed to witness that work is who was one of their. I am one of the highlights of my career engine. What's also extraordinary. About this documentary. If the technology I think many times it's subtle but the documentary utilizes some incredible new math it's of concealing the identity for the people you document fleeing for their lives. Explain not only how you were able to nearly flawlessly replace these people's basis but also why. Doing so with so important. I'm gonna. Since we're as we're just saying experienced the journey is over the each of the people or does he. And in order to experience the journey. The people who were escaping Chechnya. I think I. He promised them that I would not reveal their identities because they know that no matter where they land around the globe they are still being hunted. As part of this campaign is not enough just to run away. So they they will never be states and and they need allowed me to promise them that I would do this and alumnus now. And it wasn't until I brought the footage back that I realized ants find a way that. Would I I'm. Both disguise then and and allow their humanity shows through and what I discovered her never having. Try this in the past it's that they're the tools available documentary on are buried and it. And tools available to journalists agrarian and them. We started looking at new ways. And we paired with the effects artist in Los Angeles. And worked with the concept. Artificial intelligence through which is used for each state. Videos and we've seen and had been disturbed I. But we use this team approach in the reverse. As a way not seen. Falsifying. The story but it but to allow individuals. Howard tell their own story to two reunion their voices. Two. To have their humanity restore it and away. As they are fleeing in as they are sharing their story with a world that seat leaves it possibly Kurtz and that's how we settled on this new approach. You mentioned how people engaged people in Chechnya. Tortured beaten by their own government you him by their fellow citizens. Well being we highlight those things we should also highlight that this all goes largely unpunished. The most basic of terms explain it to our viewers why is this happening. Chechnya is republic in in Russian in the Russian Federation. It is governed by all the same laws. That all of the Russian areas and regions are govern our. The Kremlin allows. Incredible latitude. Two that either the criminal activity that has been that has defined the regime there the local governor rounds in your arms. He isn't this is not his first. Round of atrocities. It's merely the first time he's turned its it is a BTQ community. And it comes at a time wherein feet. The government in Russia is moving to the right they are. Voting in a week. And amendments to the constitution that would enshrined in the constitution insight Gail. And I am at us at the same time this is it that the policies that are coming out of the Kremlin are magnify. In in the hands some of the people that. That are torching them. And so be it and it's really his responsibility. To do something star office he knows it's happening. But he's just denied it and that's the purpose of this down was to create. Evidence and to discuss her evidence and agreeing that evidence over in a way to make. It impossible for him or anybody else to continue denying scraps. There are some incredible people as you know in this document are you end up. Document may now only be escape but the eventual bravery of one young man named maxim who becomes the first to go public with the torture he faced in Chechnya. He also is the first to file a complaint with the Russian investigative committee because of what he endured. I'll let you take you from there about what happens with this case. Well in fact he is he remains the only persons who have come forward. And it was enacted. Indescribable grades three and that a witness says he is developing the courage to do this. She brought. Criminal charges against the people who. And tortured and captured him and and heat their names and he described the organizational structure of this. And government controlled. Campaign and that chords in rests up. Refused to investigate. It literally. They do not allow the tasting soured and he appealed any it healed any ill mentally exhausted. All remedies within Russia. And and it and then me the next move you know he's not who were willing to let this thing drop he moved the the charges in his case into the European rights court. And he is still pursuing it. Aggressively and add a great parents themselves into his entire family so they are leading in the shadows in Europe there are. Frequently moved. Two and new locations. And I own and they are likely to. Students to live like this for many more years as this case moves forward and it will move forward and European courts. And hopefully we'll see some measure of justice and biscuits. What's the current situation in Chechnya have anything changed for better or for worse. Let's look like all parts of the world Jesse. Was and I am consumed by the pandemic. Remains consumed by the pandemic. The Russian and and it is is still matching. And in what happened in Checchi as a result was there one of the most severe lock downs anywhere in the world and all orders have been closed and most people have been ordered state ends in their homes and it made it impossible for anybody in outside to have communication with. The LG BTQ community and the inside. And certainly has has thwarted all efforts to get people seek decent we know there are people now in hiding. Who. Horror. Waiting for an opportunity that it borders opens an hour. And and so this just made a situation that sucks worse. Again just incredible work there. When you're down with this documentary again David Francis and new HBO documentary welcome to Chechnya debuts on June 30 only on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.