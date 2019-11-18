Transcript for Colin Kaepernick’s workout drama

There are new questions surrounding controversial NFL quarterback Colin cap for Mickey was supposed to take part in a private worked out for the NFL this weekend. But he abruptly canceled the event to hold his own worked out instead and now many are saying the last minute change me hurt his chances of playing again. This morning new fallout after Colin camper next ultimate quarterback sneak. You don't play. He wants to be a modern. The NFL surprised the polarizing player by offering a worked out of the Atlanta Falcons facility this weekend but just the half hour before the worked out Capra nick changed the venue. Moving that nearly sixty miles away our biggest day when everything today. Was making sure we had transparency and Obama believe accessed twenty part of team showed up for the scheduled work out but only eight made it to the change being you. According to count predicts camp they moved to work out after the NFL rejected tempered its own camera crew for filming I suspect that what would have. Happen is they would respond it is. Or released whatever they would have thwarted to cherry pick whatever footage this wasn't home publicity stunt on the part of the NFL and we called their bluff. It's been nearly three years has camper nick pleaded NFL game. In a grievous he claimed team owners colluded to keep him off the field because of its National Anthem protests against racial injustice and police brutality. The case was settled in court. This morning tempered ex warrior says they've gotten feedback from four of eight teams that watched his work out. But many are saying his decision to move the venue hurt its chances a plane again. And a PH showed out on you to tell you. Believe he would add jobs two weeks. But it didn't happen. As heating ship supporters are can't predict fired back an analyst Stephen A Smith. Including Eric Reid at the Carolina Panthers accusing Smith of tap dancing for the NFL is cal supposed to close organization that Bible room. Not enough and I you don't want to work. You just want to make no place. He want to control the narrative. Sold. The NFL released a statement saying it's disappointed cap predicted not appear for its scheduled workout.

