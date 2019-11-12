Transcript for Harvey Weinstein posts $2M bond under state's new bail reform statute

Good news Harvey Weinstein is still out of jail but a judge has freezes bail for one million dollars to five million dollars cash. Weinstein has two other bail options a fifty million dollar partially secured bond or two million dollar insurance company. He also. Cannot travel outside the US prosecutors argued that Weinstein had about 57 bracelet monitor violations which we're not technical glitch is. The defense claims those violations were reported to authorities and remedied. By October so Lucy attempts to make mountains out of mole hills when it comes to that issue she was so worried about it why weren't we in court on October 8. For September 14 for September 21 this was ridiculous this was a reason to come to court. An attempt to increase avail they had no right no real reason to be fixed. Why stay will have surgery on his back tomorrow he will be back in court on January 6.

