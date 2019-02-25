Transcript for Highlights and historic moments from the 2019 Oscars

Hollywood's biggest night did not disappoint the Oscars had many memorable moments last night. But this one may have topped the mock check it out. We live. Moon. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper brought the house down with their Oscar winning hit. The shallow and dining buckets now has more on that Tonya. Stallion we are no longer allowed behind this. This fits that's because crews are working to break down the red carpet that was in front of the dolby theater from last night's Oscars. The show was hopeless for the first time in three decades and everything seemed to be seen list but that doesn't mean that there was no controversies are upset some one of those. That's come at best picture category green book winning that one reportedly director Spike Lee was so upset that he stormed out of it. Another upset came in the best actress category Olivea Coleman beating out Glenn Close but I thought Glenn Close of the sewage where that's going. Then let's talk about some other major categories Rodney mallet winning for best actor rehearsal I leave for best supporting actor and in Regina keying for best support. Actress let's talk about those major performances last night. Adam Lambert in queen opening up the show but it was Lee got got and Bradley Cooper that every was not stop talking about. That was highly anticipated performance and they did not disappoint with many people talking about that condition is being saved was so undeniable. Diane. Right dining Backus forests.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.